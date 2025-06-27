Massage parlor shut down in Centereach

Suffolk County Police have shut down a massage parlor that was operating with the former tenant’s smoke

shop signage in Centereach.

In response to community complaints, the Suffolk County Police Department’s Human Trafficking

Investigations Unit conducted an operation at 2505 Middle County Road on June 24. While the new

business was still utilizing the former business name “Puff and Pass,” detectives found evidence of a

commercial sex operation. The business, Facial Waxing Salon, opened in January 2025.

The Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement assisted, and the location was closed

after being deemed unsafe for occupancy.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this location is urged to contact the

Human Trafficking Investigations Unit at 631-854-7512.