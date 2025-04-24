Huntington Station massage parlor raided

Li Chen, 47, of Flushing, and Gui Feng Huang, 48, of Flushing, were arrested and charged them with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony and Prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Inspectors issued 6 violations.

Both were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.