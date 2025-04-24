Huntington Station massage parlor raided
Suffolk County Police arrested two women in a massage parlor raid in Huntington Station on April 24.
In response to a community complaint, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Inspectors, conducted an investigation into Awesome Spa, located at 294 E. Jericho Turnpike., Huntington Station.
Li Chen, 47, of Flushing, and Gui Feng Huang, 48, of Flushing, were arrested and charged them with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony and Prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor.
The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Inspectors issued 6 violations.
Both were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.