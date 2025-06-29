Pedestrian killed, another critically injured in Central Islip crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed one

pedestrian and critically injured another in Central Islip on June 28.

Giovanni Guzman was driving a 2008 Nissan northbound on Wilson Boulevard when the vehicle struck

two pedestrians who were walking in the roadway, just south of St. Johns Street, at 11:59 p.m. on June

28.

Jacinto Santos, 55, of Central Islip, was transported to South Shore University Hospital where he was

pronounced dead. Mauro Zaldivar-Cruz, 38, of Central Islip, was also transported to South Shore

University Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.Guzman, 26, of Central Islip, was not injured and the Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.