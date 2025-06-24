Adventureland set for summer fun starting June 25

Adventureland, 2245 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale is set for a fun 2025 summer season, starting on Wednesday, June 25. The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day (Barring a few delayed openings in July. Check website/social media for up-to-date operating information.)

“Adventureland is looking forward to hosting another thrilling year of family fun!” said Caitlin DiSclafani, Park Manager of Adventureland. “We are excited to launch our Sunset Savings Program this summer as well as our new Not Ms. Rachel Show that will take place on the Adventureland Stage. Team Fun, Royal Event’s Princess Parties, and Amazing Louie’s Magic Show are joining us again this summer to add smiles, laughter, and fun for kids of all ages with their entertaining shows and skills. Our partnerships with Nassau and Suffolk Libraries continue this summer, highlighting our commitment to the communities we serve, and the critical role local libraries play in our Long Island neighborhoods.”

New Ride: Wave Twister

The new family ride, ‘Wave Twister,’ will open this season. This first-of-its-kind ride in the United States was custom built for Adventureland. This new ride is part of ‘phase 2’ of the amusement park’s multi-year, five-phase $15 million redevelopment plan announced last year.

The track, which is shaped like a boomerang, fits into the ‘Legacy Corner,’ and will maximize the available space in that section. The ‘Wave Twister’ is a family ride. It was made in Switzerland by RES Rides—the same company that built the ‘FireBall’ ride. The boomerang-shaped track will simulate the motion and feel of riding on ocean waves. It will spin and travel over a track and reach heights of up to 60 feet at its peak. Although a ‘dry ride,’ it will have water elements consisting of fountains and mists. Two gondolas in a figure-eight shape complement this ride, which fits 20 riders per cycle. Riders must be 36″ tall (height of the average 4-year-old) to ride with adults, and 48″ tall (height of the average 8-year-old) to ride alone.

Entertainment Shows Returning by Popular Demand

There are plenty of entertaining shows lined up. New for this season is the Not Ms. Rachel Show (show dates will vary). Three shows returning this season by popular demand include the Royal Event’s Princess Parties on Thursdays to feature sing-a-longs on the Adventureland Stage and photo ops throughout the park. In addition, there will be engaging performances by Team Fun featuring jugglers and walking entertainers and Amazing Louie’s Magic Show.

Entertainment Show Schedule:

Not Ms. Rachel Show – June 28, July 12, and 26: 1 p.m., 2.p.m., and 3 p.m.

Royal Event’s Princess Parties – every Thursday starting June 26: 12:30-5:30

Team Fun – Fridays: 12 p.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays: 5 p.m. -8 p.m.

Amazing Louie’s Magic Show – every Sunday: 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Ticket Discount Deals:

There are more ways than ever to get discount offers on tickets this season via Sunset Savings, Alfie’s Last Call, Military Discounts, as well as through the Nassau/Suffolk Library partner programs.

Sunset Savings: Admissions purchased at the park after 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7/1 – 8/21 will be $27 per person plus tax. This reflects up to a 45% discount off regular admission. The $27 per person plus tax offer applies to all ages.

Admissions purchased at the park after 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7/1 – 8/21 will be $27 per person plus tax. This reflects up to a 45% discount off regular admission. The $27 per person plus tax offer applies to all ages. Nassau and Suffolk Libraries: $31.50 per person with vouchers available at Nassau/Suffolk libraries.

$31.50 per person with vouchers available at Nassau/Suffolk libraries. Military Discounts: Available online daily for active military and veterans.

Available online daily for active military and veterans. Alfie’s Last Call: Available 2 hours before closing every day : $27 per person plus tax applies to all ages.

Available 2 hours before closing every day $27 per person plus tax applies to all ages. Catholic Health Employee discount: Available online. Additional discount on birthday party packages.

For more details, visit https://adventureland.us/.