Vendors wanted for Spring happenings on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

Want to be part of the action at this year’s fairs and festivals? Do you have unique merchandise, crafts, yard sale items or food and beverages to sell? Here are a list of vendors wanted for upcoming community events on the North Shore. The list will be updated weekly.

◆ Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket seeks vendors for its popular Easter Egg Hunts on April 19 and April 20. Fee is $55 for one day, $90 for two days for a 10’ by 10’ spot. For more information, call 631-689-8172 or email [email protected].

◆ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks full-season, seasonal, pop-up and food truck vendors for its 11th annual Three Village Farmers & Artisans Market on Fridays from May 2 to Oct. 24. Hours are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from May to September, and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in October. For an application and more information, visit www.tvhs.org or call 631-751-3730.

◆ Port Jefferson Historical Society seeks Antique Dealers for their annual Antiques and Garden Weekend at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on May 3 and May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit portjeffhistorical.org or email [email protected].

◆ Polish American Independent Ladies of Port Jefferson Auxiliary will hold their annual Spring Vendor & Craft Fair at the Polish Hall, 35 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor fee is $50 for inside tables, $35 for outside tables. To reserve your space, visit https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/2025-spring-craft-and-vendor-fair or call Jennifer at 516-383-3456.

◆ Yaphank Historical Society seeks vendors for their annual Spring Yard Sale on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Robert & Isabella Hawkins House, 4 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank. (Rain date is May 18). $10 per spot, first come, first served, no reservations necessary. Please don’t arrive before 8 a.m. 631-924-4803, www.Yaphankhistorical.org

◆ Town of Brookhaven seeks health and business vendors for its 5th annual Health & Wellness Fair at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For an application, visit www.BrookhavenNY.Gov/Health or call 631-451-6331.

◆ Town of Huntington Councilwoman Mari and The Children with Special Needs Committee invites vendors including businesses, service providers, and organizations dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities and special needs to participate in the 1st annual All Abilities Expo at Heckscher Park in Huntington on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor admission is free. To reserve a booth, call Michelle at 631-351-3173.

◆ Sound Beach Civic Association seeks vendors for its “Out of This World” Kids Day on June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New York Avenue in Sound Beach—a free event celebrating children and their uniqueness. Craft/retail vendors, vendors providing only information or kids activities, food trucks, and non-profits should call 631-744-6952 or email [email protected].

◆ Port Jeff Bowl, 31 Chereb Lane, Port Jefferson Station is looking for vendors (limited to 5) and sponsors for their Kids Bowl Free Kick-Off event on June 1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Deadline to apply is May 1. For more information, visit portjeffbowl.com, email [email protected] or call 631-473-3300.

Send your vendors wanted listings to [email protected].