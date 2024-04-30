Suffolk D.A.: Two men indicted in connection with near-fatal fentanyl poisoning of Lake Grove infant

Miller Place Man and a Lake Grove Man Were Indicted After Three-Months Long Investigation that Allegedly Links Them to Illegal Drug Sales and Possession of Fentanyl

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 29 that Robert Mauro, 39, of Miller Place and a 35-year-old Lake Grove man were indicted for numerous crimes related to the fatal overdose of an adult female and the near-fatal overdose of a child.

“It is heartbreaking to see a defenseless and innocent child become yet another casualty of a deadly illegal drug. What is more outrageous is that the child’s father is alleged to have placed his own son in close proximity to such poison,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Then, two weeks after that baby nearly died from ingesting fentanyl, the same dealer is alleged to have sold the same to a Patchogue woman who was not as fortunate as the child and lost her life. Senseless and tragic results such as these will continue to occur in our communities until the legislature enacts real drug reform.”

The District Attorney’s Office is not naming the defendant in order to protect the identity of the child victim.