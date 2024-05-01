Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet and then used her credit cards last month.

A woman distracted an elderly female at ShopRite, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington Station, while a man allegedly stole the victim’s wallet out of her purse that was in a shopping cart on April 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Credit cards from the wallet were used at Apple and Bloomingdale’s in the Walt Whitman Mall later that day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.