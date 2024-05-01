Port Jefferson celebrates Arbor Day with native Long Island tree planting

1 of 23

By Heidi Sutton

The Village of Port Jefferson hosted its first annual Arbor Day Celebration on April 24. The event, organized by the newly formed Tree Committee members Anne Leahey and Avril Coakley, was attended by local officials and community members.

Port Jefferson Village Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of Environmental Sustainability Rebecca Kassay served as Master of Ceremony and introduced speakers Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, New York State Assemblyman Ed Flood, Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright and Port Jefferson Village Mayor Lauren Sheprow. Former Mayor Sandra Swenk, Leahey and Port Jefferson Village Trustee Bob Juliano also spoke at the event.

Port Jefferson Village school District fifth grader Michael Viviano read a poem that he wrote for the occasion titled “The Tree Stands Tall” followed by the planting of two native trees — an American Hornbeam (Carbines Carolinians) and a Hackberry tree (Celtis Occidentalis) in the Maple Street parking lot. All attendees were given a native tree or shrub sapling to plant in their own yards.

Reached after the event, Port Jefferson Deputy Mayor Kassay said, “As Port Jefferson Village’s first Commissioner of Environmental Sustainability, I’ve been honored to bring together and galvanize our community’s tree enthusiasts. Last year, I helped to form the Village’s first Tree Committee with a group of residents who shared the goal of making PJV a “Tree City, USA” under the Arbor Day Foundation canopy. We have successfully worked towards this goal, including creating a budget line for tree plantings, and an annual Arbor Day event. Their work to plant trees this year will serve their neighbors for decades to come. Many thanks to all who came out to celebrate the planting of two new trees in the Village, our young poet laureate of the event, and the distribution of native tree and shrub saplings.”

Sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation and the NYS Urban Forestry Council, Port Jefferson Village is now one step closer to achieving a Tree City USA designation.