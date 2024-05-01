Suffolk D.A.: Sound Beach woman pleads guilty to filing forged court orders to avoid eviction
Eleanor Blakley-Whaley Filed Fraudulent Court Orders Containing
Forged Signatures of a Suffolk County Judge
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 1 that Eleanor Blakley-Whaley, 61, of Sound Beach, pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Third Degree, for filing a forged judicial order purportedly issued by the Suffolk County District Court with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.
“This defendant circumvented and frustrated the legal system in Suffolk County in order to benefit herself,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I want to thank the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and professionalism in this investigation.”
According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during her guilty plea allocution, on June 29, 2022, Blakley-Whaley consented to the issuance of a Warrant of Eviction from her home located in the Town of Brookhaven by the Suffolk County District Court. The Warrant of Eviction was stayed by the court until October 31, 2022. Between November 1, 2022, and March 30, 2023, Blakley-Whaley filed six forged judicial orders stating that the eviction was stayed, and falsely purporting to have been issued by the Suffolk County District Court. Blakley-Whaley filed the forged orders with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in order to delay her eviction.
Prior to this case, on January 26, 2022, Blakley-Whaley pleaded guilty on an unrelated case, to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class C felony, and was sentenced to three years of probation. At the time of her arrest on the latest charges, Blakley-Whaley was serving her sentence of probation and thus, this arrest and criminal conduct violated the terms of her probation sentence.
On April 30, 2024, Blakley-Whaley pleaded guilty before Acting County Court Judge James McDonaugh to one count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Third Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Blakley-Whaley is due back in court for sentencing on May 21, 2024, and faces up to one year in jail. She is being represented by Eric Sackstein, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amanda Scheier of the Public Corruption Bureau.