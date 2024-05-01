Suffolk D.A.: Sound Beach woman pleads guilty to filing forged court orders to avoid eviction

Eleanor Blakley-Whaley Filed Fraudulent Court Orders Containing

Forged Signatures of a Suffolk County Judge

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 1 that Eleanor Blakley-Whaley, 61, of Sound Beach, pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Third Degree, for filing a forged judicial order purportedly issued by the Suffolk County District Court with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

“This defendant circumvented and frustrated the legal system in Suffolk County in order to benefit herself,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I want to thank the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and professionalism in this investigation.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during her guilty plea allocution, on June 29, 2022, Blakley-Whaley consented to the issuance of a Warrant of Eviction from her home located in the Town of Brookhaven by the Suffolk County District Court. The Warrant of Eviction was stayed by the court until October 31, 2022. Between November 1, 2022, and March 30, 2023, Blakley-Whaley filed six forged judicial orders stating that the eviction was stayed, and falsely purporting to have been issued by the Suffolk County District Court. Blakley-Whaley filed the forged orders with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in order to delay her eviction.