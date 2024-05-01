Gurwin Healthcare System sweeps 2024 Best of Long Island health & wellness awards

Gurwin Healthcare System has announced that it has received the following awards across various categories in the health and wellness category industry Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s 2024 Best of Long Island Awards:

Julie Yerkes, RN voted Best Nurse for the second consecutive year.

Gurwin Adult Day Health Program voted Best Adult Day Care Program for the eighth consecutive year.

Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center voted Best Rehabilitation for the fourth consecutive year.

Gurwin Home Care Agency voted Best Health Aides for the sixth consecutive year.

Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center voted Best Nursing Home. The Center also received this honor in 2021.

Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences voted Best Assisted Living. The assisted living community also received this honor in 2010, 2011 and 2019.

The annual Bethpage Best of Long Island contest is a roadmap to the best businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties. This year, more than one million votes were cast by Long Island residents and patrons, who each voted in dozens of categories.

“We are delighted that Long Islanders have chosen so many of Gurwin’s programs as the Best on Long Island,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System. “This recognition stems from the talented staff on the Gurwin team whose dedication is evident in their compassionate care and innovative programming. We are privileged to serve as a steadfast resource for thousands of older and medically frail adults in our surrounding communities and are honored to be recognized for our commitment to 5-star quality, patient-centered care.”

To view the complete list of winners, visit https://www.bestoflongisland.com/

About Gurwin Healthcare System

Gurwin Healthcare System is a renowned healthcare provider offering a full continuum of healthcare and senior living services for more than 35 years. Set on a 36-acre campus in Commack, NY, the System includes Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, providing short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care, memory care, respiratory and ventilator care, palliative and hospice care, social and medical adult day programs and on-site dialysis. Located within the Center is Gurwin Licensed Home Care Services Agency and Certified Home Care Agency, which provide in-home skilled care as well as home health aides. Sharing the campus is Gurwin’s Assisted Living community, Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences, and Fountaingate Gardens, a luxury independent living community. Completing the Gurwin family of healthcare services is Island Nursing and Rehab Center, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Holtsville, New York. For more information, visit www.gurwin.org. Follow Gurwin on Facebook (@GurwinNursingRehab) (@GurwinAssistedLiving) and on X (@GurwinJewish).