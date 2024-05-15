30 Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Recruits sworn in

1 of 2

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for 30 new Correction Officer Recruits on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank. These new Correction Officer Recruits immediately began a rigorous four-month training program that includes instruction in direct supervision, de-escalation techniques, report writing, defensive tactics, firearms, and much more. The recruits will graduate in the fall, joining a force currently consisting of 836 Suffolk County Correction Officers.

This class of 30 Correction Officer Recruits includes 26 male recruits and four females among which six are Black and three are Hispanic. There is one Veteran, two recruits with prior law enforcement, nine recruits with Bachelor’s degrees, and five with Associate degrees.

Sheriff Toulon welcomed these new Correction Officers to the Sheriff’s Office, reminding them that they “now hold a position of authority in Suffolk County, and with that authority comes great responsibility.”

For more information on the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division, please visit www.suffolksheriff.com.