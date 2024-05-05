Pedestrian critically injured in Dix Hills hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian early this morning. Amilar Velasquez was walking on the northbound shoulder in front of 32 West Hills Road when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at 12:13 a.m. Velasquez, 37, of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-

TIPS.