Three people arrested during SLA check in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on May 17 during a New York State Liquor Authority compliance check in Huntington Station.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers along with Second Precinct Community Support Unit, Second Precinct Patrol officers, New York State Liquor Authority and the Town of Huntington Code Enforcement conducted an SLA Inspection at Las Lajas Deli located at 156 Depot Road, at approximately 9:05 p.m. Three people were arrested during the inspection.

Police arrested the following people for the alleged following offenses:

• Carla Rodriguez-Romero, 42, of Huntington Station, an employee of the deli, was charged with

Disorderly Premise, an unclassified misdemeanor and was issued four SLA citations.

• Shiloh Dixon, 45, of Hempstead, an employee of the deli, was charged with an active bench

warrant.

• Jose Cante-Secaida, 46, of Huntington Station, a patron of the deli, was charged with an active

bench warrant and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th Degree.

The State Liquor Authority observed numerous violations and is conducting a further investigation into

the establishment, along with the Town of Huntington Code Enforcement. As a result of the inspection,

the establishment was closed for the night.