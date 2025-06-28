Ex-Captain Vince Spirio of Smithtown Fire Department recognized as 2025 Healthcare Hero

The Suffolk County Legislature created an annual recognition program so that each legislator would designate a Healthcare Hero from his or her legislative district to acknowledge their work as a frontline healthcare worker and their service to the community.

Legislator Trotta named Ex-Captain Vince Spirio of Smithtown as his district’s Healthcare Hero for 2025. Ex-Captain Spirio became an Emergency Medical Technician in 1985. However, it was not until 2019 that he joined the Smithtown Fire Department Company. Through dedication and diligence, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant in 2022. He served as Captain of Ambulance Company 6 from April 2023 through April of 2025.

Under Captain Spirio’s leadership, during the period of 2023 through 2024, Captain Spirio, the Smithtown Fire Department and its Ambulance Company 6 responded to a total of 9098 calls, of which 4884 were calls for EMS assistance. “Ex- Captain Vince Spirio has been tireless in his efforts and performance. He has clearly demonstrated that he has dedicated himself to serving the emergency medical care needs of the community,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. “I recall as a young police officer that when I responded to a call that involved a shooting or stabbing or motor vehicle accident, I was so relieved to see the EMS at the scene. You represent all the EMS of Suffolk County. Thank you and keep up the great work,” added Legislator Trotta.