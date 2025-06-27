Let’s Eat: Decorate your cake with fruits of the forest

By Heidi Sutton

Blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries aka fruits of the forest can all be found near perfect ripeness at grocery stores or farmer’s markets and farmstands during the warm summer months. Or pick your own at the many farms on the North Shore and use as a delicious decorative cake topping.

This lemon ricotta cake with berry topping is a delightful and refreshing dessert, perfect for any occasion. The ricotta cheese makes this brightly-flavored cake very moist. Serve small wedges of the rich cake topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit and escape to the summer oasis of your dreams.

Lemon Ricotta Cake

Recipe by Marcia Stanley

YIELD: Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Cake

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups cheese, Ricotta – low-fat or whole

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup butter, unsalted

1 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

4 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Topping

4 cups fresh blueberries, raspberries and blackberries

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 cup whole

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

DIRECTIONS:

Lightly coat bottom and sides of 9-inch round springform pan with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat oven to 350°F.

In medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In another bowl stir together ricotta cheese and lemon juice. Set aside.

In large mixer bowl beat butter on medium speed of electric mixer about 30 seconds or until butter is softened. Add 1 cup granulated sugar. Continue beating until well combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon peel and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.

Add flour mixture and ricotta mixture alternately, beating until just combined after each addition. Spread in prepared pan. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Let cake cool in pan on wire rack for 10 minutes.

Loosen sides of pan. Cool completely.

For topping, in medium bowl toss together berries and 3 tablespoons sugar. Let stand at least 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in chilled mixing bowl beat cream, 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla on medium speed of electric mixer until firm peaks form.

To serve, cut cake into wedges. Spoon whipped cream and berries on each wedge. Serve immediately. Cover and refrigerate any leftover cake.