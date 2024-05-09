Ronald McDonald House holds ceremonial groundbreaking at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital

1 of 8

Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro held a ceremonial groundbreaking event for its new house, to be built on the Stony Brook Medicine campus, to provide a safe, secure and comfortable environment for families of children who are receiving medical care at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. Construction is set to begin later this year with completion scheduled for 2026. Of the $30 million needed to complete the project, $24 million has already been raised.

This will be the first Ronald McDonald House located in Suffolk County, and only the second on Long Island. The other Ronald McDonald House is in New Hyde Park in Nassau County, located adjacent to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The three-story, 60,000 square-foot building will include 30 private bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms for families, a media center, outdoor playground, interactive playrooms, a community kitchen providing free meals made by volunteers and fully stocked pantries, a fitness center, meditation room and laundry facilities.

“We’ve been planning this for 10 years and now we’re finally able to provide for families in Suffolk County the way they need,” said Matt Campo, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro. “All of our programs provide a place for families to rest and recharge so they can focus on the health and well-being of their child.”

“This facility will stand as a beacon of hope, compassion and support for families facing their toughest challenges,” said Dr. William Wertheim, interim executive vice president for Stony Brook Medicine. “Our partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities highlights the strength of collaboration, and I am delighted to be joining our resources and expertise to meet the diverse needs of our community.”

During the ceremony, Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis thanked Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright for his help in ensuring that a bill authorizing the State University of New York to enter into a lease with the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island, Inc. was passed in the New York State

Assembly in 2018 during his tenure as a state Assemblyman.

“To know that parents will be near their children as they go through the toughest of times is

heartwarming,” Englebright said. “I applaud the Ronald McDonald House for all their

philanthropic work.”

“The soon-to-be-built Ronald McDonald House will be able to serve as a respite for patients and families whose infant or child is ill by offering a place to stay, food to eat and a place to rest and recharge that is in close proximity to the hospital,” said Carol Gomes, CEO, Stony Brook University Hospital. “There is nothing more cherished than the ability to be able to focus on the care of your child without having to worry about daily life logistics.”

“It’s been a labor of love recruiting the financial support to make this house a reality,” said Cynthia Lippe, chair, RMHC NYM Stony Brook House Fundraising Committee. “Our entire committee is proud of our work and know we have the momentum to raise the final funds to open the house to the public.”