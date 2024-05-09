Ward Melville Patriots softball tame the Longwood Lions 11-2

Ward Melville’s Avery Wierzbicki drills the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville shortstop Amari Quinn throws the runner out at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Julianna Russ delivers. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Julianna Russ smacks a ground ball in a road game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville infielder Sophie Reed throws the runner out at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville centerfielder Avery Wierzbicki makes the catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Annabella Segnini drills the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville shortstop Amari Quinn lays down a bunt for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Izzy Parente makes the catch in foul territory. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Annabella Segnini slides home in a road game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville shortstop Amari Quinn drills the ball down the first baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville shortstop Amari Quinn makes the play for the Patrtiots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Avery Wierzbicki hits the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Izzy Parente hits a line drive. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Longwood Lions were no match for the visiting Patriots of Ward Melville, Monday, May 6. By the bottom of the fourth inning, Longwood trailed 5-2 after which their bats fell silent. Ward Melville stormed further ahead in the top of the 5th, when Julianna Russ drove in three runs, Avery Wierzbicki plated a runner as did Izzy Parente. With these five runs, the Patriots took a 10-2 lead. Russ’ bat spoke once more in the top of the seventh inning scoring Wierzbicki to take an 11-2 lead into the bottom of the inning. 

Longwood down to their last three outs were unable to answer the call as the Patriots prevailed with the 11-2 victory in the League I matchup.

Ward Melville’s Russ pitched a complete game allowing five hits.

The win lifts Ward Melville to 8-8 with two games remaining before postseason play begins.

