Ward Melville Patriots softball tame the Longwood Lions 11-2

By Bill Landon

Longwood Lions were no match for the visiting Patriots of Ward Melville, Monday, May 6. By the bottom of the fourth inning, Longwood trailed 5-2 after which their bats fell silent. Ward Melville stormed further ahead in the top of the 5th, when Julianna Russ drove in three runs, Avery Wierzbicki plated a runner as did Izzy Parente. With these five runs, the Patriots took a 10-2 lead. Russ’ bat spoke once more in the top of the seventh inning scoring Wierzbicki to take an 11-2 lead into the bottom of the inning.

Longwood down to their last three outs were unable to answer the call as the Patriots prevailed with the 11-2 victory in the League I matchup.

Ward Melville’s Russ pitched a complete game allowing five hits.

The win lifts Ward Melville to 8-8 with two games remaining before postseason play begins.