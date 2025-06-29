Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve host successful Junior Angler Tournament

1 of 11

Press release submitted by the Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve

Despite the rain, 45 junior anglers participated in the Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve Junior Angler Tournament on Saturday, June 7.

The Friends group hosted two catch-and-release fishing competitions at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve in Smithtown. The first session included 5- to 8-year-olds in the morning, and the second in the afternoon, 9- to 12-year-olds.

Throughout the day, the junior anglers caught a total of 35 fish, according to Tom and Carol Tokosh, who run the Junior Angler Tournament every year. The variety of fish included pumpkinseed sunfish, which is a pan fish, and bass.

Morning winners included Evie Filandro for most fish caught, Asher Rogienski for largest panfish, and Vincent Suarino for largest other fish. In the afternoon, Oliver Aravena received the trophy for most fish caught; Connor Biddle won largest panfish; and Dillian Dubeau won largest other fish.

Despite the weather, Tom Tokosh said, “Planning ahead made an enjoyable time for the Junior Anglers and their families.”

Participants in the tournament borrowed rods from the Friends group or brought their own. Tom Tokosh spent time making sure that the rods and reels were ready for the children to use. Carol Tokosh added fishing is a way to spend quality time together, and many families told her they had a fun day of fishing. At one point in the tournament, she asked a child if they caught a fish, and who said “no.”

“I asked if they were having fun, and the response was ‘yes’ with a smile,” Carol Tokosh said. “Many of the children were participants from previous years. There were many children fishing for the first time, and for others, it was the first fish they ever caught. It was wonderful to see the excitement on a child’s face when they caught a fish, and their families were also excited.”

A fishing rod/reel was raffled after each session, which was donated by Campsite Sports Store. In the morning session, a rod/reel and fishing backpack was donated in memory of Mike D’Agostino, who was one of the co-founders of the Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve as well as one of the founders of the Junior Angler Tournament and photographer for the tournament. In the afternoon session, the Friends group raffled off a fishing backpack, which was donated in memory of Peter Paquette, the past treasurer of the Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve, who was also a judge for the Junior Angler Tournament.

Catherine Hart, founder of Long Island Junior Anglers, brought a few of the new club’s members to the event: Mason (12), Arden (11), Katie (11), Charlie (10) and Henley (5). She described the tournament as “an unforgettable experience for kids and families across Long Island.

“From start to finish, the event was incredibly well-organized and welcoming — thanks to the Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve, who truly go above and beyond to create a fun, educational, and supportive environment for young anglers,” she said, adding that such an event was “about more than just catching fish. They’re about getting kids outside, helping them connect with nature, and building confidence through hands-on learning. For many of our junior anglers,this was a highlight of their summer.”

All participants received goodie bags containing information about fishing and the preserve as well as word search puzzles, a park activity book and other fishing items.

Carol and Tom Tokosh said they were grateful for the Caleb Smith State Park Preserve staff for getting the park ready for the tournament and providing the worms for fishing. “We would also like to thank the volunteers from the Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve, judges, volunteers, Campsite Sports Shop and Bob from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.” The couple added they are already planning for next year’s event. “Until next year, have fun fishing.”

Children under the age of 15 are welcomed to fish at Willow Pond at Caleb Smith Preserve Park from April through October. For more information, call 631-265-1054.

— Photos by Carol Tokosh