Times … and dates: June 26 to July 3, 2025

Thursday June 26

Summer Thursday at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook kicks off their Summer Thursdays series with an outdoor performance of Jane Austen’s Emma by the EastLine Theater at 5:30 p.m. Bring a picnic, seating and celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th year! Free. www.longislandmuseum.org.

St. Anthony’s Family Festival

Fr. Thomas Judge Knights of Columbus celebrates its 32nd annual St. Anthony’s Family Feast and Festival at Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport tonight, June 27 from 6 to 11 p.m. and June 28 from 3 to 11 p.m. Featuring rides, games, food, craft beer, live entertainment by Cirque Cyber, live music nightly. Fireworks on June 28. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-262-1891

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming session from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

SPIRITUS Festival

The SPIRITUS Chamber Festival, titled “Tales of Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket today at 7 p.m.; the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on June 28 at 2 p.m.; and Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. All concerts will be followed by a reception. Tickets range from $15 to $35 at www.spiritusfestival.org.

Friday June 27

St. Anthony’s Family Festival

Audubon Lecture

Four Harbors Audubon Society invites the community to a free lecture titled Birder by Day, Moth-er By Night: Discovering the Nocturnal Ecosystem with David LaMagna at Avalon Barn, 60 Shep Jones Lane, St. James at 8 p.m. A short presentation will be followed by observing moths and other creatures that show up at bait stations. Rain date is June 28. Registration required by emailing [email protected].

Friday Night Face Off

Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face Off, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door, cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday June 28

St. Anthony’s Family Festival

SPIRITUS Festival

Farmingdale Craft & Gift Fair

Farmingdale will host a Craft & Gift Fair featuring over 65 vendors selling arts, crafts, gifts, jewelry and food along Main Street and the Village Green today and June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 516-442-6000

Craft and Vendor Fair

Stepping Stone Support, a nonprofit dedicated to helping local families affected by cancer, will hold a Craft and Vendor Fair fundraiser at A1 Roofing, 16 Platinum Ct., Medford from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring artisan crafts, vendor tables, food trucks, face painting and large Chinese auction. Rain date is June 29. www.steppingstonesupport.org.

Lavender Festival

Hoshyla Farms, 132 Ryerson Ave., Manorville presents its annual Lavender Festival today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with artisan vendors, pick your own lavender, food trucks, wine and beer, live music, children’s activities and more. $5 admission, free for ages 12 and under. 631-975-2434

Farmers Artisan Marketplace

Farmingville Residents Association will present a Farmers Artisan and Friends Marketplace at Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring local produce, handmade and homemade items, flea market finds, live music and food from over 40 vendors. 631-260-7411

Sherwood-Jayne House Tours

Sherwood-Jayne Farm House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket will be open for tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., courtesy of Preservation Long Island. This guided tour explores the first and second floors of the house. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 10 to 18, free for children ages 9 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/.

Vintage European Car Show

Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook hosts the 20th annual Vintage European Sports Car & Motorcycle Display on the front lawn from noon to 4 p.m. with live music by The Barking Men and refreshments. Rain date is June 29. Free for spectators. 631-751-1381

Japanese Car Show

Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St.. Stony Brook presents a Japanese Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curated by Nelson Medina, the event will feature a dazzling array of classic and contemporary Japanese cars, showcasing the unique designs, performance, and engineering that define Japanese automotive excellence. Free. Rain date is June 29. 631-751-7707

Heavy Metal/Rock Music Festival

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce present Off the Rails, a free Heavy Metal and Rock Music Festival featuring 11 local bands at the Chamber Train Car Park, corner of Route 112 and Route 347, Port Jefferson Station starting at noon. Bring seating. www.pjschamber.com

Hassles Induction at LIMEHOF

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF), 97 Main St., Stony Brook will be inducting Long Island’s own 1960s era seminal rock-soul group, The Hassles — best known as Billy Joel’s first major record label band — including acclaimed drummer-turned-video-director Jon Small. A special celebration event will be held at 8 p.m. The event is open to the public with a special event ticket purchase of $50 (online purchase includes $3.50 fee) and includes access to the LIMEHOF’s current exhibit, Billy Joel My Life: A Piano Man’s Journey which features a section about the Hassles. To purchase tickets, visit www.limusichalloffame.org. 631-689-5888.

Summer Kick-Off Party

Town of Huntington invites the community to a summer events kick-off party with Yellow Brick Joel: The Tribute Concert at Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-351-3000

Pink Floyd Tribute

Us and Floyd return to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a dazzling live performances – in sync with a stunning Pink Floyd laser light show, The Wall, at 9 p.m. Advance tickets online are $35 adults, $30 ages 15 and under and members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. At the door $40 adults, ages 15 and under and members $30.

Sunday June 29

SPIRITUS Festival

Farmingdale Craft & Gift Fair

Lavender Festival

Car Show at Bald Hill

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, hosts a Car Show and Swap Meet by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display with vendors selling parts and accessories, food and entertainment. Admission is $10, under 12 years are free. 631-567-5898, www.LongIslandCars.com

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $9.31 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Tribute to Billy Joel

Pat Farrell and the Cold Spring Harbor Band present a Billy Joel tribute concert at Fireman’s Park, 15 Harbor Road, Cold Spring Harbor from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Bring seating.

Benner’s Farm Concert

The Good Earth Sound Stage at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes Linda Sussman and Emily-Sue Sloan for a concert at 4 p.m. Please bring seating for this outdoor event. $15 donation at the door. 631-689-8172

The Dedications in Concert

Celebrate St. James kicks off their summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with The Dedications (Classic 50s, 60s and 70s Rock & Roll) at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-984-0201

Monday June 30

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

Tuesday July 1

Summer SWAP Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will host a series of “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Kevin Blanca Big Band. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Sponsored by Stony Brook University, Stony Brook Medicine and community businesses. Free. Bring seating. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Smithtown Community Band

The Smithtown Historical Society hosts the 39th annual Smithtown Community Band concert series, Music from Around the World, on the grounds of the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 7:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-265-6768

Wednesday July 2

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Sunset Concerts

Port Jefferson Arts Council kicks off their Sunset Concert series on the Jill Russell Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with Teddy Kumpel and Nome Sane? Bring seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside the Port Jefferson Village Center. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

One Step Ahead in Concert

PJS/Terrvyille Chamber of Commerce kicks off their Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Chamber Train Car Park, 1 Rose Ave., Port Jefferson Station with One Step Ahead from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with food, ice cream, local businesses and more. Bring seating. www.pjstchamber.com

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 60th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival kicks off tonight at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington at 8 p.m. with a performance by The Huntington Community Band and July 3 at 8 p.m. with a production of HMS Pinafore. The 8-week festival will feature over 40 live performances including dance, theater and music from Wednesdays to Sundays through Aug. 24. Bring seating. Free. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org for full schedule.

Thursday July 3

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

Northport Community Band Concert

The Northport Community Band will host concerts at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park on July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31 at 8 p.m. Rain location is Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport. www.ncb59.org

Film

‘September 5’

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a screening of September 5 starring Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, and Leonie Benesch on June 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to reserve your seat.

Theater

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Midsummer Night’s Dream from June 1 to June 29. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. 516-557-1207

‘H.M.S. Pinafore’

The classic comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore heads to Star Playhouse at Suffolk Y/JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack on June 29 at 3 p.m., courtesy of the Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island. The comical plot centers on the love story of Josephine, the Captain’s heart-driven daughter, who is torn between devotion and duty. Admission is $35 for adults at the door (seniors/students $30), $30 for adults in advance (seniors/students $25). For further information, call 516-619-7415 or visit https://gaslocoli.org/tickets. See more on page B14.

‘Footloose The Musical’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Footloose The Musical from July 10 to Aug. 24. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Based on the hit 1984 movie, the musical contains all of the hit songs including “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and of course “Footloose!” For tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Othello’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Othello from July 11 to Aug. 3. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. 516-557-1207

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Minstrel Players present William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Trinity Episcopal Church, Houghton Hall, 130 main St., Northport on July 19 and July 26 at 8 p.m. and July 20 and July 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, all 516-361-7232 or visit www.theminstrelplayersinc.org.

Class Reunions

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

Farmers Markets

Huntington

Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Southwestern quadrant of Smith Haven Mall parking lot along Middle Country Road year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport on Saturdays from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October 25. 631-403-7711

Setauket

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-3730

