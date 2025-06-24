Shirley man dies in police custody

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man who died in

police custody on June 23.

A detention attendant in the Sixth Precinct was monitoring the cell block when he noticed a prisoner,

Quinn Harrison, laying on a bench in the cell in an awkward position at approximately 9:40 p.m. The

detention attention notified the desk sergeant. Officers then began CPR and applied an automatic

external defibrillator. Members of Selden Rescue responded, continued CPR, and administered Narcan.

Harrison was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced

dead.

Harrison, 39, of Shirley, was being held overnight after being arrested earlier in the day on two bench

warrants and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree.

Homicide Squad detectives, the Internal Affairs Bureau and The New York State Attorney General are

investigating.