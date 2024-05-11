The Wine Connoisseur: Anderson Valley Pinot Noirs — Among the best!

By Bob Lipinski

Anderson Valley, an AVA (1983) grape-growing area west of Ukiah and north of Sonoma in Mendocino County, California, continues to garner praise as one of the premier regions for Pinot Noir and is one of California’s coolest climates. The valley is almost 15 miles long, with virtually no flat land and hills ranging from 80 to 1,300 feet in elevation and runs to the northwest parallel to the coast till it opens to the Pacific just south of Mendocino.

In 1851, a settler named Walter Anderson discovered the valley after getting separated from his hunting group, and it was named after him. Commercial wine production did not begin until the 1960s, when Donald Edmeades planted a vineyard to Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, French Colombard, and Cabernet Sauvignon. The Husch Vineyards, established in 1971, was the first to plant Pinot Noir grapes in the Knoll Vineyard, in Anderson Valley.

Anderson Valley has almost 100 vineyards planted on 2,457 acres. The grapes grown are 69 percent Pinot Noir and 21 percent Chardonnay. Secondary grapes include Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Merlot, Sémillon, and Sauvignon Blanc. In addition to Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley produces some of California’s best sparkling wines… Scharffenberger Cellars, Handley Cellars, Navarro Vineyards, and Roederer Estate, to name but a few.

Recently tasted Pinot Noirs are…

2019 Domaine Anderson “Pinot Noir” Anderson Valley, California. (Made with organic grapes) Bouquet of dried herbs, black cherry, plum, and mulberry with flavors of mushrooms, bittersweet chocolate, and hints of smoke, and pomegranate. The aftertaste begs for another glass.

2021 Crosby Roamann Pinot Noir “Fiadh Vineyard” Anderson Valley, California. (Fiadh is an Irish girl’s name meaning “wild” and “untamed” like this small vineyard site.) Aged 18 months in new oak barrels. Ruby color with an earthy bouquet of mushrooms, black olives, leather, and tobacco. Subtle flavors of cola, cinnamon, vanilla, and dark berries with some tannin.

2021 Crosby Roamann Pinot Noir “Annie’s Old Vines” Sonoma Coast, California. (Aged 18 months in used oak barrels) Light cherry colored with a bouquet bursting with red fruit: cherries, cranberries, and strawberries. Flavors of jam, black pepper, black plums, cocoa, and mint with notes of roses and sandalwood. Very smooth finish and long aftertaste.

2019 Handley Cellars “Pinot Noir,” Anderson Valley, California. Aromas of boysenberry, cherries, and dried fruit with a hint of bay and eucalyptus. Medium-bodied with plums, oak, jam, and some tannin to lose. Vibrant aftertaste with notes of clove and cardamom.

Bob Lipinski is the author of 10 books, including “101: Everything You Need To Know About Whiskey” and “Italian Wine & Cheese Made Simple” (available on Amazon.com). He consults and conducts training seminars on Wine, Spirits, and Food and is available for speaking engagements. He can be reached at www.boblipinski.com OR [email protected].