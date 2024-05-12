Vanderbilt Planetarium celebrates Astronomy Day May 18

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road Centerport will celebrate Astronomy Day 2024 on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Astronomy Day at the Vanderbilt is part of an international celebration of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the awe-inspiring fields of Earth and space science. Sponsored by PSEG Long Island, activities are free to all visitors who pay general admission.

This Vanderbilt STEM education event will include exciting science, take-home materials, and engaging discussion about science and society. Participants will create nebula spin art, investigate constellations, explore craters, and much moreThese fun activities introduce guests to the ongoing research happening at NASA in the fields of Earth science, planetary science and astrophysics. Astronomy educators will perform free earth science and astronomy demonstrations for adults and children.

Toolkits for these demonstrations were developed by the National Informal Science Education Network (NISE NET).

Members of the Astronomical Society of Long Island, an astronomy club based at the Reichert Planetarium, will have telescopes on display and will be giving short presentations on how to use them.

Weather permitting, there will be solar telescopes available so that guests may safely look at details on the surface of the Sun.

Purchase General Admission Ticket for May 18