Winners Circle exhibit opens at Gallery North

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket presents its annual Winner’s Circle exhibition celebrating the award-winning artists of the 2023 Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival from May 16 to June 23. An opening reception will be held Thursday, May 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibition features recipients of the Best in Show award and best in categories including mixed media, fiber art, glass art, jewelry, painting, photography, and pottery at the 2023 Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival hosted by Gallery North.

The 2023 festival judges, Tasha Boehm, Director of the Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook, Julianna Kirk, a Long Island jeweler, multimedia artist, and educator, and contemporary artist Loretta Oberheim evaluated over 50 exhibitors to present the 13 available awards.

The Winner’s Circle exhibition includes artists Melanie Wulforst, Denise Aneke, Renee Brown, Jane Irvine, Flo Kemp, Joanne Liff, Susan Nagel, Lori Rosen, Paul Speh, Marlene Weinstein, Ally Liff, Dan McCarthy, and artists of the Brick Studio. These artists are all exceptional representatives of Long Island’s creative community and are an essential part of the Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival’s importance to the cultural offerings of the region.

“Gallery North is proud to celebrate their significant achievements within their respective mediums,” read the press release.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Jefferson’s Ferry and Suffolk County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning. The exhibition and reception will be free and open to the public. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.