Lefferts Tide Mill & Preserve announces photo contest

The Lefferts Tide Mill & Preserve is sponsoring a photography contest for photographers and artists!! The winning image of this 18th-century tide mill will be printed on the labels of a custom brew issued by Six Harbors Brewing Company this August, and the winner will be celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the brewery.

For creative inspiration, take a tour of the mill operated by the Huntington Historical Society, paddle your kayak to the end of Puppy Cove, or visit us at www.huntingtontidemill.org.

“The Lefferts Tide Mill is a place where you can capture the essence of the beautiful setting that has been home to the Tide Mill for 231 years,” commented Claudia Fortunato-Napolitano, the Executive Director.

The Lefferts Tide Mill & Preserve is a not-for-profit organization, established in 2013, with a mission to preserve and protect an 18th century tide mill, located in the Village of Lloyd Harbor, that is the best-preserved tidal grist mill in the United States. The mill design is based on U.S. Patent No. 3 for an “automatic mill” signed by President George Washington. The mill pond has flourished into a haven for native and migratory waterfowl, contributing significantly to the region’s biodiversity.

Photos and camera ready drawings should be submitted to Claudia Fortunato-Napolitano, Executive Director, at [email protected] or mailed to Lefferts Mill at P.O. Box 1482, Huntington, NY 11743, by June 30, 2024.