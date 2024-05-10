Sound Beach Civic Association celebrates 50 years

By Samantha Rutt

The past was alive as the Sound Beach Civic Association gathered with members, friends, family and neighbors at the Heritage Center in Mount Sinai Sunday, May 5, to celebrate 50 years of serving the community. Students from the Rocky Point High School band played as eventgoers gathered.

Bea Ruberto, the civic’s current president, organized the event, which included a silent auction of almost 50 baskets and a 50/50 raffle. After taking the audience on a tour along New York Avenue of the projects that have made Sound Beach what it is today, she announced that the civic is launching a new revitalization initiative. Under this initiative, the proceeds from the auction — almost $1,000 was raised — are earmarked for the children’s park on New York Avenue.

The Sound Beach civic filed a certificate of incorporation in 1974 with the purposes of promoting the civic and general welfare of Sound Beach, disseminating information on ordinances affecting the area and promoting a more friendly relationship among the hamlet’s residents. Ruberto said, “It didn’t take long for the association to start making waves on several fronts.”

Vilma Rodriguez, who was an officer of the association in its early days, shared what life was like back then in giving an account of the many improvements identified and advocated by the association. Ruberto, who wrote a book on the history of Sound Beach — “Sound Beach: Our Town, Our Story” — said that over the years she learned a lot from Rodriguez.

Several local elected officials presented the civic with proclamations acknowledging the service it has provided Sound Beach: Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine (R), U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY1) through Peter Ganley, his director of operations, and New York State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk). Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) presented a proclamation deeming May 5 Sound Beach Civic Association Day in the Town of Brookhaven. District 1 congressional candidate, Nancy Goroff (D-Stony Brook), and District 1 state Senate candidate, Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai), were also in attendance.

Ruberto ended the program with the message, “not with the past but with the future.” She said the civic has been committed to engaging young people in public service as it helps grow the next generation of the civically-minded local population. So, the present will become the future for all in Sound Beach.

Ernestine Franco contributed to this story.