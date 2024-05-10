Suffolk D.A.: Two men indicted for string of gunpoint robberies across Long Island
Josue Bedell, Jr. and Christian Anderson Allegedly Committed Four Gunpoint Robberies of Gas Stations/Convenience Stores Located Between Ronkonkoma and Massapequa
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Josue Bedell, Jr., 22, of Mastic, and Christian Anderson, 24, of Shirley, were indicted on multiple counts of armed robbery and conspiracy, related to four gunpoint robberies of gas stations/convenience stores that were all hit in one night in December 2023.
“Gunpoint robberies terrorize hard-working members of our community and hurt small businesses,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Through the collaborative efforts of the Suffolk County Police Department, the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office, the Nassau County Police Department, and our own Gang Violence Task Force, we were able to put this case together. My office looks forward to holding the defendants who are alleged to have committed these robberies accountable in court.”
According to the investigation, beginning on December 2, 2023, and continuing into the early morning hours of December 3, 2023, Anderson and Bedell allegedly coordinated the acquisition of a firearm, inconspicuous clothing, and a stolen Dodge Charger to use in a string of gunpoint robberies of gas stations and convenience stores. The alleged robberies began in Ronkonkoma and steadily moved west over an approximate one-hour span, eventually ending in Massapequa.
The first robbery occurred on December 3, 2023, at approximately 1:35 a.m., when Bedell allegedly entered a Bolla Market in Ronkonkoma, held the clerk at gunpoint, demanded money, and then fled in the Dodge Charger with approximately $1,000 in cash.
About twenty minutes later, at 1:55 a.m., Bedell then allegedly entered a BP Gas Station in Hauppauge, held the clerk at gunpoint, demanded money, and then fled in the Dodge Charger with about $1,200 in cash.
Less than 30 minutes later, at 2:23 a.m., Bedell allegedly picked up Anderson in the Dodge Charger and entered a 7-Eleven convenience store in Amityville. Once inside, Bedell allegedly jumped over the counter, held the clerk at gun point, and demanded money from the register. Anderson then allegedly drove Bedell away from the store in the Dodge Charger with approximately $800 in cash.
Six minutes later, at 2:29 a.m., Bedell and Anderson allegedly drove to a Bolla Market in Massapequa. Once inside, Bedell allegedly jumped over the counter, held the clerk at gun point, and demanded money from the cash register. Bedell and Anderson then allegedly drove away in the Dodge Charger with approximately $600 in cash.
Members of the Nassau County Police Department began to pursue the Dodge Charger, but later found it abandoned after it crashed into a tree on the lawn of a residence in Wantagh. Items recovered from the vehicle and crash scene allegedly included Bedell’s cellphone, clothing belonging to each of the defendants, and some of the cash proceeds from the robberies.
Bedell and Anderson were each indicted for the following charges:
- Four counts of Robbery in the First Degree, Class B violent felonies;
- Two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree, Class C violent felonies; and
- One count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony.
On May 8, 2024, Bedell was arraigned on the indictment before Supreme Court Justice Anthony S. Senft, Jr., who ordered him held on $2 million cash, $4 million bond, or $20 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Bedell is due back in court on May 30, 2024, and he is being represented by John Halverson, Esq.
On May 9, 2024, Anderson was arraigned on the indictment before Justice Senft, who ordered him held on $1.5 million cash, $3 million bond, or $15 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Anderson is due back in court on May 28, 2024, and he is being represented by Anthony Rutkowski, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Martha Duffy of the Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Sean McQuaid of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Squad, Detective Brian Parpan of the Nassau County Police Department’s Robbery Squad, and members of the District Attorney’s Gang Task Force.