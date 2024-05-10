Suffolk D.A.: Two men indicted for string of gunpoint robberies across Long Island

The first robbery occurred on December 3, 2023, at approximately 1:35 a.m., when Bedell allegedly entered a Bolla Market in Ronkonkoma, held the clerk at gunpoint, demanded money, and then fled in the Dodge Charger with approximately $1,000 in cash.

About twenty minutes later, at 1:55 a.m., Bedell then allegedly entered a BP Gas Station in Hauppauge, held the clerk at gunpoint, demanded money, and then fled in the Dodge Charger with about $1,200 in cash.

Less than 30 minutes later, at 2:23 a.m., Bedell allegedly picked up Anderson in the Dodge Charger and entered a 7-Eleven convenience store in Amityville. Once inside, Bedell allegedly jumped over the counter, held the clerk at gun point, and demanded money from the register. Anderson then allegedly drove Bedell away from the store in the Dodge Charger with approximately $800 in cash.

Six minutes later, at 2:29 a.m., Bedell and Anderson allegedly drove to a Bolla Market in Massapequa. Once inside, Bedell allegedly jumped over the counter, held the clerk at gun point, and demanded money from the cash register. Bedell and Anderson then allegedly drove away in the Dodge Charger with approximately $600 in cash.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department began to pursue the Dodge Charger, but later found it abandoned after it crashed into a tree on the lawn of a residence in Wantagh. Items recovered from the vehicle and crash scene allegedly included Bedell’s cellphone, clothing belonging to each of the defendants, and some of the cash proceeds from the robberies.

Bedell and Anderson were each indicted for the following charges: