Pop-Up Saturdays return to Stony Brook Village for the summer

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced the return of Pop-Up Saturdays in Stony Brook Village this summer. This six-part series of family-friendly events will take place every Saturday from July 12 to August 16. Filled with animals, music, art, and magic, these events promise fun for all ages and will be held rain or shine. Pop-Up Saturdays are free to the public and will be located in Stony Brook Village’s Inner Court, near Crazy Beans and the Waterfall Garden. Events are weather permitting.

2025 Pop-Up Saturdays Lineup:

JULY 12 — Magic of Amore from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15pm. Come be dazzled by a magic show from one of New York’s top- rated magicians!; Marty Macaluso Caricature Artist from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Get your caricature drawn by this talented artist.

JULY 19 — Uncle Tony’s Reptile Shack from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m to 3:15 p.m. Come meet snakes, lizards, tortoises, and more at this interactive show; ARF Animal Rescue from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. The ARF Animal rescue will be here with their mobile adoption van along with some furry friends!

JULY 26 — Pixie Dust Storytellers from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Pixie Dust Storytellers brings magical, family-friendly character experiences to events across Long Island.

AUGUST 2 — School of Rock Port Jefferson from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. At School of Rock students learn to rock out on guitar, bass, keyboard, drums, and vocals. They will be here to perform an exciting set; Hope for Cleo Animal Rescue from noon to 3:30 p.m. Hope for Cleo is a nonprofit animal rescue organization hosting a puppy adoption event. Stop by to pet some cute puppies!

AUGUST 9 — Johnny Cuomo from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Johnny Cuomo is a musician, storyteller, naturalist, teacher and author who has been sharing folk tales with people of all ages for many years.

AUGUST 16 — Sweetbriar Nature Center from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Sweetbriar Nature Center provides natural science education services for Long Island residents of all ages and engaging in native wildlife rehabilitation services.

The 2025 Pop-Up Saturdays are generously sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright and the office of Economic Development and Planning and Apple Bank. For more information, visit wmho.org.