Mike DelGuidice to perform free concert in Kings Park on July 10

The Nissequogue River State Park Foundation has announced it will host a concert on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. featuring the well-known and celebrated Long Island performer Mike DelGuidice who tours the world with Billy Joel.

In addition to his work with Billy Joel, he plays several instruments such as piano, bass guitar, guitar and drums. He has released three albums and numerous singles. One song, “Ordinary Guy,” was chosen as the theme song for Kevin James’ sitcom, “Kevin Can Wait.” In addition to touring with Billy Joel, Mike performs with his own band and is the creator of Live on the Porch, a Facebook Live Show he started in 2017.

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta obtained a county grant from the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development for the Nissequogue River State Park to have this concert. “This is a terrific opportunity to bring people into Kings Park to see our town and what it has to offer and visit our restaurants and stores. The Nissequogue River State Park is a gem in the town of Smithtown, and I hope attendees will come back and visit it,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta.

The concert is free, just bring your own seating. Free parking is available in the lot at the Church of St. Joseph, Old Dock Road, Kings Park. The concert will be held on the field of the St Joseph CYO Baseball/Softball complex behind the church and across from Travis Hall. For more information or questions, please call Legislator Trotta’s office at 631-854- 3900.