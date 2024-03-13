Vendors wanted for 2024 events

Want to be part of the action at this year’s festivals? Do you have unique merchandise, crafts, yard sale items or food and beverages to sell? Here are a list of vendors wanted for upcoming community events on the North Shore. The list will be updated weekly.

— Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown seeks vendors for its Easter Festival on March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Rain date is March 31) $75 for a 10’ by 10’ spot up to March 22, $100 after March 22. Call 631-265-6768 or email [email protected] for an application or more info.

— Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket is now accepting vendors for its popular Easter Egg Hunts on March 29, March 30 and March 31. $50 for one day, $90 two days, $125 three days for a 10’ X 10’ spot. To apply, call 631-689-8172 or email [email protected].

— Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has a few more vendor spaces left for its 15th annual Health and Wellness Fair at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations of $300 non-chamber members, $250 chamber members, $100 non-local not-for-profit includes a 6’ table, white table cloth and two chairs. Call 631-473-1414 for more information.

— Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road Setauket is now accepting vendors for the 10th annual Three Village Farmers & Artisans Market which will be held from May 3 to Oct. 25 (May to August from 3 to 7 p.m., September to October from 3 to 6 p.m. Fee is $650 for full season (25 weeks), $450 half season (12 weeks), $50 pop up per week, food trucks $50 per week. For an application, visit www.tvhs.org or click here. 631-751-3730

— Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks vendors for its annual Fleece & Fiber Festival on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Rain date is May 19). $155 early bird rate for 10 X 10’ outdoor space, $175 after March 1. Artisans sharing handmade and authentic works for sale may apply at www.hallockville.org by April 1. 631-298-5292.

— Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its annual Community Wide Yard Sale on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each 10 x 10 space is up for grabs at $50, $35 members. Reserve your spot now at www.tvhs.org/yardsale. 631-751-3730

— The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks vendors for its annual Sea Glass Festival on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors offering handmade or one-of-a-kind items honoring historic glass are welcome to apply. Get all the details and access the vendor application at cshwhalingmuseum.org/seaglass.

Send your Vendors Wanted listings to [email protected]