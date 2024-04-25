Bank of America grant supports Heckscher Museum mission to make art accessible to all

The Museum will offer free admission courtesy of Bank of America into 2025

Continuing the legacy of founders August and Anna Heckscher, The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington has provided the community with free access to its exhibitions, with suggested donations, since reopening its doors after the peak of the pandemic. A grant from Bank of America will allow The Heckscher Museum of Art to offer free admission into 2025, and welcome more visitors and families to enjoy art and community.

“We are grateful to Bank of America for its generosity and partnership,” said Heather Arnet Executive Director & CEO. “Founders Anna and August Heckscher envisioned a thriving ‘museum for all’. This grant will allow the Museum to continue that important mission and ensure that cost will not be a barrier for any individual or family to view the Museum’s fine art collection and exhibitions.”

The Heckscher Museum was founded in 1920 as a space for the people of Huntington, especially the children, to enjoy free access to world-class art. Throughout the last century, The Heckscher Museum has worked to maintain that legacy through key partnerships and fundraising efforts. These efforts have helped sustain the museum’s quality arts education and outreach programs, caretaking of the permanent collection, and the organization and presentation of renowned art exhibitions.

A supporter of Long Island’s vibrant arts scene and cultural institutions, Bank of America is dedicated to fostering greater cultural understanding through the arts. Providing and expanding access to museums and the arts is critical for enriching local communities and driving social progress. The $25,000 grant will ensure that more visitors will be able to experience The Heckscher Museum’s exhibitions free of charge.

“Making Long Island’s flourishing arts community and cultural institutions accessible to locals and visitors alike has the power to create long-lasting, positive change in our communities,” said Marc Perez, president, Bank of America Long Island. “In partnership with The Heckscher Museum of Art, we look forward to ensuring that access to the museum’s dynamic exhibitions and permanent collection is free to the public.”

August and Anna Heckscher donated the Museum building and original collection of 185 works of art in 1920 to benefit the citizens of Huntington. In his dedication speech, Mr. Heckscher stated that Huntington was to be “one of the few places in the United States outside of the large cities [that] possess galleries of such extent and importance.” He intended this gift to be “especially for the children.”

