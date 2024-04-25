Councilwoman Bonner is guest at Eastern Suffolk BOCES Community Legislative Committee meeting

On April 24, Councilwoman Jane Bonner (center) was a guest speaker at the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Eastern Suffolk Board of Cooperative Educational Services (ESBOCES) Community Legislative Committee meeting. The Community Legislative Committee, which is open to the community, is generally comprised of ESBOCES students, staff, parents, and ESBOCES Board Members. The committee is for those who are interested in learning about the issues impacting school districts and BOCES and how to advocate for positive change.

Also pictured are (left) ESBOCES Chief Operating Officer, David Wicks and (right) ESBOCES Board Vice President, Bill Miller. Councilwoman Bonner said, “The training that the students receive from BOCES will give them a smoother path when they are seeking employment. Navigating the employment market can be a challenge, but the career training they get at BOCES will help to turn their dream job into a reality.”