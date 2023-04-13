‘Fling into Spring’ Carnival returns to Mt. Sinai’s Heritage Park April 14 to 16

Once again, Newton Shows is partnering with the North Shore Youth Council (NSYC) to present its “Fling into Spring” community carnival at Heritage Park located at 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road in Mount Sinai from Friday to Sunday, April 14 to 16.

“The Newton Shows carnivals at Heritage Park are always looked forward to and bring much enjoyment to people of all ages,” said Robert Woods, Executive Director, NSYC. “We are honored to continue providing these and other experiences for our North Shore communities.”

The complete dates and times for the event are as follows:

Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Children and adults can check out an array of exciting rides such as Traffic Jam, Airshow, Puppy Roll, Samba Balloon, Happy Swing, Super Slide, Crazy Bus, Round Up, Tornado, Sizzler, Cliffhanger, Giant “Expo Wheel,” Pharaoh’s Fury, and Super Shot. (Please visit the website https://newtonshows. magicmoneyllc.com/MagicMoney_ Web/ETicket/EventDetails/21 for height requirements before going on any ride. Some rides do not allow single riders or open-toed footwear.)

In addition, there will be a children’s magic and illusion show Saturday and Sunday at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The carnival will also feature games and food.

Advance tickets, including pay-one-price bracelets, can be purchased at newtonshows.com.