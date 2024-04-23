Town of Smithtown Earth Day Hazardous Household Waste event a success

1 of 12

The Town of Smithtown Department of Environment and Waterways and Municipal Services Facility collected over 20 tons of waste at the Earth Day Hazardous Household Waste event this past weekend. On Saturday, April 20th, 2024, 604 households within the Township participated in safely disposing of thousands of pounds of toxic items, which are prohibited in regular curbside waste pickups.

“As we celebrate Earth Day, there is no greater impact that residents can have on protecting our local environment than responsibly disposing of potentially hazardous chemicals and products through the Town’s household hazardous waste collection events. Proper use and disposal of these items helps to protect our drinking water, air and natural resources while helping the Town to maintain high quality parks, recreational facilities, roads and waterways for all residents to enjoy. It is our hope that residents consider using safer and environmentally friendly alternatives for use in and around the home”. – Michael P. Engelmann, P.G. Solid Waste Coordinator

Smithtown Municipal Services Facility employees worked in conjunction with MSF staff, Public Safety Fire Marshalls, DEW staff and Reworld (formerly known as Covanta) staff supplementing the work by Radiac (the Hazardous Household Waste contractor), Environmental Director David Barnes and Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Engelmann to provide a safe and efficient service to residents.

A portion of the wastes collected for manifested disposal include: mercury, waste oil based paints/ flammable paints, gasoline, paint thinners, waste gases, petroleum distillates, flammable solids, oxidizers liquids and solids, sodium/potassium nitrates, acids, corrosives, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, misc. toxic liquids (i.e. Chlordane, etc.) and solids, lacquers, lithium batteries, battery acids and various other toxic compounds.

Reworld (formerly known as Covanta) provided $5 Home Depot gift cards to over 130 residents for recycling potentially dangerous lithium-ion and other batteries, propane tanks and mercury containing devices thereby preventing these harmful items from curbside disposal. 101 propane tanks were recovered at the event. The most recorded from a single collection event. Reusable bags were also provided to interested residents.

The next Household Hazardous Waste collection events are scheduled for July 14th, 2024 and October 5th, 2024. Hazardous Household Waste collection events are for Smithtown Township residents only. Proof of residency will be confirmed upon entry.

DID YOU KNOW?:

Residents can also dispose of electronic waste, free of charge, at the Town Recycling Center located at 85 Old Northport Road. Electronic waste, such as computers, printers, TV’s, monitors, automotive and household batteries, can be dropped off during regular hours for proper recycling.

FREE MULCH: Mulch is also available free of charge to residents. Smithtown residents can line up for pre-packaged bags of mulch with a maximum of 10 bags per visit. We offer free loading of loose mulch into your pick-up or dump truck. A cover is required.

The Smithtown Municipal Services Facility is located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park, NY.

Regular Operating Hours: Monday through Saturday from 7:00 AM to 3:15 PM