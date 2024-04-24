Suffolk D.A.: Two Shirley woman charged in odometer rollback scheme

According to the investigation, between July 27, 2020, to May 6, 2022, more than a dozen victims of the alleged odometer rollback scheme filed complaints with the Suffolk County Police Department, prompting them to contact the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the District Attorney Squad, who initiated this investigation with the specialized assistance from the NICB.

An extensive investigation revealed that ABB Auto World Inc., which was located on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven, allegedly purchased high mileage vehicles from car auctions, some with over 200,000 miles documented on their odometers, and then had the odometers rolled back to show lower mileages. The vehicles would then allegedly be advertised for sale by the defendants on Facebook Marketplace. Sales paperwork was allegedly fraudulently created with false mileage and presented to the victims as authentic. This resulted in ABB Auto World Inc. charging thousands of dollars more for each vehicle than what the vehicles were worth.

Both defendants were indicted for Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a Class E felony, and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Both charges are considered non-bail eligible under current New York State law, meaning prosecutors cannot ask for, and judges cannot set bail.

On April 17, 2024, Duff, president of ABB Auto World Inc., was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski, who released Duff on her own recognizance during the pendency of the case. Duff is due back in court on May 30, 2024, and she is being represented by Lindsay Henry, Esq.

On April 22, 2024, Sipes, a saleswoman at ABB Auto World Inc., was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen M. Wilutis, who released Sipes on her own recognizance during the pendency of the case. Sipes is due back in court on May 30, 2024, and she is also being represented by Lindsay Henry, Esq.