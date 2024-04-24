Stony Brook University Hospital names Eleanor Lollo as its 2024 Volunteer of the Year

Stony Brook University Hospital has awarded Eleanor Lollo from Stony Brook as its 2024 Volunteer of the Year. Since 2015, Eleanor has contributed more than 700 hours of service to patients and their families, exemplifying the spirit of compassion and selflessness that defines the hospital volunteer program.

Eleanor first joined the volunteer team to assist with patients undergoing treatment in the Stony Brook Cancer Center. Eleanor would visit patients to offer snacks or beverages or to have a conversation. Her mission was to make patients as comfortable as possible.

“The hospital is grateful for Eleanor’s dedication and invaluable contributions as our Volunteer of the Year,” said Kathy Kress, Director of Volunteer & Concierge Services at Stony Brook University Hospital. “We extend our sincere appreciation to Eleanor and to all the remarkable volunteers who tirelessly serve our hospital during Volunteer Week and beyond.”

After a pause in service due to the pandemic, Eleanor eagerly returned to Stony Brook University Hospital to serve patients who are seeking treatment in the Inpatient Pediatric Unit.

“Eleanor always has a welcoming smile and puts patients at ease, especially those who frequent the hospital,” said Sarah Schoepp, Certified Child Life Specialist. “Eleanor is a valued member of the Child Life team. In addition to working with patients, Eleanor also mentors new volunteers.”

Sarah recalls when Eleanor used her own crafting skill of crocheting to help a long-term patient use her free time during her hospital stay. Eleanor sparked a new love of crocheting for this patient. She would bring in patterns, different sized hooks and yarn so that the patient could continue her projects in Eleanor’s absence.

Throughout the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system, volunteers touch patient lives — whether by offering a comforting presence, lending a helping hand or simply sharing a smile.

To learn more about Stony Brook University Hospital’s Volunteer Program and to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/ patientcare/hospital- volunteers.