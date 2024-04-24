Families flock to Spring Appreciation Day at Stony Brook Village Center

1 of 10 The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) celebrated their Annual Spring Appreciation Day on Saturday, April 20, drawing families together to celebrate Spring’s arrival.

Held at Stony Brook Village Center, the event offered an array of activities. Highlights included a car show presented by the Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island, representing over 60 Mustangs to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Mustang, an antique firetruck provided by the Stony Brook Fire Department, a petting zoo for children to enjoy, live music performances, a free scavenger hunt, and educational tours of the historic Stony Brook Grist Mill.

This event was sponsored by News 12 Long Island, Long Island Speech, New York Life Insurance Company Agent Ryan D. DeCicco, RJG Consulting Group and First National Bank of LI.