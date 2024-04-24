Town of Brookhaven to host Arbor Day annual giveaway event on April 26

On Arbor Day, Friday, April 26, the Town of Brookhaven will hold its annual tree seedling, mulch and compost give away in the South Parking Lot of Brookhaven Town Hall, located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It’s all part of the Town’s “Greening Brookhaven” initiative.

Mulch and compost are available in bulk only, so residents must bring shovels and containers to load it into their vehicles. Free paper leaf bags and paper recycling bins will also be available free to residents at this event. All items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free seedlings available are Black Cherry, River Birch, Silver Maple, White Pine, Red Osier Dogwood, Ninebark, Witch Hazel and Beach Plum.

Residents of Brookhaven Town may also pick up free mulch and compost at the following Town facilities: