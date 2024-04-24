Town of Brookhaven to host Arbor Day annual giveaway event on April 26
On Arbor Day, Friday, April 26, the Town of Brookhaven will hold its annual tree seedling, mulch and compost give away in the South Parking Lot of Brookhaven Town Hall, located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It’s all part of the Town’s “Greening Brookhaven” initiative.
Mulch and compost are available in bulk only, so residents must bring shovels and containers to load it into their vehicles. Free paper leaf bags and paper recycling bins will also be available free to residents at this event. All items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free seedlings available are Black Cherry, River Birch, Silver Maple, White Pine, Red Osier Dogwood, Ninebark, Witch Hazel and Beach Plum.
Residents of Brookhaven Town may also pick up free mulch and compost at the following Town facilities:
- Brookhaven Town Hall, South Parking Lot, One Independence Hill in Farmingville (residents only)
- Monday – Friday from 9:00 am to 7:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Percy Raynor Park, Route 347 and Belle Mead Road in South Setauket (residents only)
Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Rose Caracappa Center, 739 Route 25A in Mt. Sinai (residents only)Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Brookhaven Landfill, 350 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven Hamlet (residents only) Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 2:45 pm and Saturday from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon.
- Manorville Compost Facility, Papermill Road in Manorville (residents and commercial) Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm (Closed for lunch 11:50 am – 12:30 pm)
- Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville (residents only) Monday – Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center, Rte. 25A and Defense Hill Road in Shoreham (residents only) Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Commercial vehicles are permitted only at the Manorville Compost Facility, where a fee of $12 per yard will be charged
For more information, call 631-451-TOWN or visit the Town website.