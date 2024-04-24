Masonic Lodge in Smithtown celebrates 75th anniversary

1 of 5 Submitted by William Mountzouros

On April 20, the Smithtown Masonic Lodge marked a significant milestone as it celebrated the 75th anniversary and re-dedication of its building located at 34 River road in Smithtown. Since its inception in 1948, the lodge has been an integral part of the Smithtown community, serving as a beacon of fellowship, charity, and service.

The anniversary celebration was attended by numerous members of the Smithtown community, including business leaders and residents who have long benefited from the lodge’s events and philanthropic endeavors. Among the distinguished guests were representatives from the Grand Lodge of the State of New York, Grand Chapter of the State of New York, and delegates from other lodges across the state.

A highlight of the event was also a solemn re-dedication ceremony of a concordant body of Royal Arch Masonry, Asharokan Chapter No. 288 that celebrated its 125th year.

These Masonic organizations continue to be committed to the principles of brotherhood and community service. As part of the ceremony, a time capsule was also sealed, containing artifacts and memorabilia from the lodge’s history, to be opened during its 100th and 150th anniversary in 2048, providing future generations with a glimpse into the rich heritage of Freemasonry in Smithtown.

Freemasonry, a fraternal organization, is dedicated to fostering brotherhood and aiding those in need, has a long and storied history dating back centuries. Its members, known as Freemasons, are united by shared values and a commitment to helping others, both within their organization and in the broader community. With a presence in various forms around the world, Freemasonry continues to uphold its tradition of service and fellowship, exemplified by institutions like these.

As the Smithtown Masonic Lodge and Asharokan Chapter commemorate these milestone anniversaries they remain dedicated to the service of the Smithtown community. Its members look forward to continuing their mission of promoting goodwill, charity, and brotherhood for many years to come.