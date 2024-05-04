Shelter Pet of the Week: Sugar

1 of 2

MEET SUGAR!

She’s Sugar, spice and everything nice! Sugar is a delightfully sweet, and petite, chocolate-colored Min-Pin (Miniature Pinscher and Boston Terrier) Mix. This six year old girl’s journey began under some very unfortunate circumstances, originally rescued by the Smithtown Animal Shelter from a terrible breeding situation where she was used, neglected, and discarded. After medical care for being malnourished and dehydrated, this tiny survivor was later adopted… only to be returned to the shelter two years later due to her fears when it comes to meeting new people. This poor girl has been failed by humans her entire life… and we are determined to find her a real happy furr-ever EVER happy ending!

As a result of all Sugar has endured, it takes her some time and understanding to warm up to people. The key to earning Sugar’s trust is simple; a little compassion, patience and understanding. She appreciates receiving doggy treats, which helps her to learn that there are good humans out there who are loving and want to care for her. This Sugar-Pie is highly intelligent and loves to learn. She is also energetic and eager to please.

Sugar can become protective of her people, however she will listen when corrected. She would be best suited in a quiet home with no other pets or children. Let’s get her story out to the world far and wide… if you’re not the right person for this sweetheart, you can still help by sharing her story on Social Media and with friends, neighbors and family.

If you are interested in meeting Sugar, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.