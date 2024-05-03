Northport Lady Tigers lax team keeps foot on the gas

1 of 9

By Steven Zaitz

The unstoppable Northport Lady Tigers lacrosse express rolled over its most recent opponent, the Walt Whitman Wildcats, 17-4 on Monday, April 29.

Under twilight skies and a small spit of raindrops, Northport stormed out to an 8-0 lead after the first quarter as sophomore attacker Kate Atkinson had two goals and three assists. Senior offensive machine Julia Huxtable, lurking around her office behind the net, benefited from Atkinson’s generosity with two goals, as did fellow senior Christina Lauro, who had two goals in the first 12 minutes — Atkinson assisted on one of those as well.

Senior midfielder Kennedy Radziul won 84% of her faceoffs and was blazing up and down the center of the field, controlling the ball and the tempo of the game. Northport dominated in the time of possession by an almost 2:1 margin.

Radziul had two goals from in close, the first of which came with just one second remaining in the first half, giving the Tigers an 11-1 lead.

Atkinson had four goals and four assists for the game, her teammate Huxtable had three goals and freshman phenom Riley Cash also had three for the game. Legendary coach Carol Rainson-Rose substituted liberally in the second half. Senior Kayleen Mulry came off the bench to net a pair and freshman Meg Florio got one with three minutes left in the game to finish out the scoring.

Northport, the reigning county champion, is now 10-0 in league play. Its last loss to a division opponent was almost a year ago, on May 5, 2023, to Commack. The Tigers faced those same Lady Cougars on May 1, but the results of that match were not available at press time.

Northport and Commack are both 10-0 and leading Suffolk Division I with William Floyd and Ward Melville a game behind at 9-1, as these four superpowers careen toward the playoffs. After their Tiger-Cougar catfight, only three games remain in the regular season.