Obituary: Jacqueline Ann Haggerty

Jacqueline Ann Haggerty, 89, passed away Saturday, April 6, in Simsbury, Connecticut.

Jackie was born in Flushing, Queens, to Mathilda and John Brown in 1934. She attended the School of Nursing at St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City, where she met Denis Haggerty, who was attending Columbia University.

Jackie later received her bachelor’s degree in public and community health from St. Joseph’s University. She enjoyed a second career as a Girl Scout camp nurse in New York, Massachusetts and Wyoming. She sang at a Papal Mass in Rome with her church choir. An avid member of the League of Women Voters, she also helped found a nursery school and volunteered for a variety of community groups.

Jacqueline is predeceased by her husband, Denis; her son, Christopher; and daughter, Mary Lynn King. She is survived by her sons, Peter and Timothy, as well as her granddaughters, Caroline and Kathleen King and Gina and Jessie DeMarco, and her great-grandson, Enzo Penna.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James R.C. Church in Setauket on May 17 at 10:45 a.m. followed by a burial. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.