Obituary: In remembrance of Dr. David Mark Silberhartz

Dr. David Mark Silberhartz, a devoted psychiatrist, beloved family man and passionate advocate for mental health education, passed away on May 26 at the age of 74. A longtime resident of Stony Brook, New York, he leaves behind a legacy of compassion, integrity, creativity and service.

Born in Brooklyn on March 1, 1951, Silberhartz graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1972 and went on to earn his medical degree from Stony Brook University’s School of Medicine in 1980. He completed his psychiatric residency at Stony Brook in 1984 and remained closely affiliated with the university and Stony Brook University Hospital throughout his distinguished 40-year career.

A Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, Silberhartz was known for his commitment to practicing psychiatry in its most human and thoughtful form. He personally handled both therapy and medication for his patients and upheld a philosophy of care grounded in deep attention and empathy.

Silberhartz also worked tirelessly to support the next generation of psychiatrists. He established the Silberhartz Family Award. The award, given annually to a graduating Stony Brook medical student entering a psychiatric residency, was uniquely designed — with the recipient chosen by a vote among peers, encouraging students to reflect on what “good doctoring” truly means.

His commitment to education, mentorship and service extended beyond medicine. As a member of the Stony Brook School of Medicine Alumni Board since 2011, he was a generous benefactor to many university initiatives, including the Stony Brook Cancer Center, the Staller Center for the Arts and the Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to his medical and academic accomplishments, Silberhartz was an award-winning poet and singer-songwriter whose creative spirit enriched the lives of those around him. His art reflected the same depth of empathy and introspection that defined his work in psychiatry.

Silberhartz is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Sheila; his daughter, Jamie Silberhartz, and her husband Adam Mays; and his beloved grandchildren, Auden and Cosette. He was the cornerstone of a loving family, and his gentle wisdom, generous spirit, and unwavering compassion will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege to know him.

In his final act of generosity, Silberhartz was an organ donor, offering the gift of life and healing to others even after his passing.