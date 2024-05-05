Hope House Ministries celebrates 44th anniversary

By Samantha Rutt

For 44 years, Hope House Ministries has been a place for the broken and lost.

Founded in the spirit of St. Louis de Montfort, what started as a neighborhood response to a neighborhood issue, has expanded its service area to include all of Long Island, New England and beyond.

Hope House Ministries began in 1980 as a 10-bed facility providing crisis intervention for young men aged 16 to 21, and has since expanded to a multifaceted human service agency with housing, counseling and educational assistance for individuals and families in crisis.

On April 22, the ministry hosted a celebration at the Hope Academy at Little Portion Friary in Mount Sinai, featuring a service presided over by founder and executive director Father Frank Pizzarelli. Alumni, volunteers and several members of the community were in attendance.

Hope House Ministries is located at 1 High St., Port Jefferson (www.hhm.org).