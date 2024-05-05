Centereach Cougars baseball lands clean sweep against Copiague

Centereach senior Josh Ortiz drives the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Logan Norman drives one deep for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Josh Ortiz drives the ball deep to left field. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Logan Norman slides safely into 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Joe Desantis (l) and Logan Norman both cross the plate for Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior James Krause throws in a home game against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon.
James Krause looks the runner back to first in a home game against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon.
Centereach senior Josh Ortiz with the play at third. Photo by Bill Landon
Time called at the mound. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Ryan Maida from behind the plate. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocco Panaro makes the tag for Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Joe Desantis slides safely into 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach short stop Anthony Gagliardi rips the cover off the ball in a home game against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach centerfielder Logan Norman makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Ryan Stinsman hits a rope for Centereach in a home game against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon
Collision at the plate. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Sal Gangi slides home for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Josh Ortiz drives the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Josh Ortiz dives head first into 3rd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Josh Ortiz slides home. Photo by Bill Landon
Safely on at 3rd. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Joe Desantis slides home Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach’s Michael Meahan with the delivery. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach 2nd baseman Nick Scraper throws the runner out at first in a home game against Copiague. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Cougars of Centereach looked to make it a clean sweep when they hosted Copiague Saturday morning, April 27, in the last of a three-game series when they notched another win with a decisive 9-1 victory. The Cougars won game one 6-0, and followed it up with an 11-2 victory in game two.

Centereach senior James Krause was credited with the win, pitching five innings and allowing just the one run in the League III matchup.

Seniors Sal Gangi and Joe Desantis both had two hits as did Anthony Gagliardi and Logan Norman.  

The win lifts the Cougars to 8-4 to sit atop the leaderboard tied with Half Hollow Hills East, their next opponent.

