Centereach Cougars baseball lands clean sweep against Copiague

By Bill Landon

The Cougars of Centereach looked to make it a clean sweep when they hosted Copiague Saturday morning, April 27, in the last of a three-game series when they notched another win with a decisive 9-1 victory. The Cougars won game one 6-0, and followed it up with an 11-2 victory in game two.

Centereach senior James Krause was credited with the win, pitching five innings and allowing just the one run in the League III matchup.

Seniors Sal Gangi and Joe Desantis both had two hits as did Anthony Gagliardi and Logan Norman.

The win lifts the Cougars to 8-4 to sit atop the leaderboard tied with Half Hollow Hills East, their next opponent.