East Northport massage parlor raided, two arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested two women on June 30 during a massage parlor raid in East Northport.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Investigative Unit officers, in conjunction with

the Human Trafficking Unit, the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspectors, conducted

an investigation into LJ Garden Spa Inc., located at 2090 Jericho Turnpike, and arrested two employees.

Xia Ji, 48, of Flushing, and Baolian Qin, 49, of Little Neck, were charged with Unauthorized Practice of

a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Inspectors issued several violations and

are conducting a further investigation into the business.

Both women were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District

Court in Central Islip on a later date.