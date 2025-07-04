Let’s Eat: Elevate your grilling options for the 4th of July

By Heidi Sutton

Some classic 4th of July BBQ options include burgers, hot dogs, ribs, chicken. For those looking for more elevated options to the standard fare this holiday, here are some alternatives for your grilling pleasure. Top off the night with a patriotic dessert and viewing of fireworks.

Grilled Pork Chops with Basil-Garlic Rub

Recipe courtesy of Family Features

Nothing beats the tender, juicy pork chop. Take your pork chops on a jaunt through the Mediterranean with a savory Basil-Garlic Rub. Serve with corn on the cob and stuffed mushrooms.

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 bone-in pork loin chops 3/4-inch thick

2 garlic cloves peeled

1 cup fresh basil leaves packed

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

With machine running, drop garlic through feed tube of food processor to mince. Stop, add fresh basil, and process until chopped. Add lemon juice, oil, salt, and pepper and process to make a thin wet rub. Spread both sides of pork chops with basil mixture. Let stand 15 to 30 minutes.

Prepare medium-hot fire in grill. Brush grate clean and oil grate. Grill chops, over direct heat, turning once, to medium rare doneness, 5 to 6 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F, followed by a 3-minute rest.

Grilled Glazed Salmon

Recipe from Cookin’ Savvy

This Grilled Glazed Salmon may result in a new favorite when served with grilled vegetables and a creamy cucumber salad.

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Dry Brine:

1/2 cup salt

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons lemon thyme or lemon zest

3 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon pepper

1 salmon fillet 2-3 pounds

Glaze:

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup mustard

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon garlic

2 tablespoons ginger

salt to taste

pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

To make dry brine: In bowl, mix salt, sugar, brown sugar, lemon thyme, garlic powder and pepper. Place salmon on cookie sheet and cover with brine. Refrigerate 10-12 hours, or overnight. After brining, rinse salmon completely. Dry with paper towel and let rest at least 1 hour. Heat grill to medium heat.

To make glaze: In bowl, mix brown sugar, ketchup, mustard, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and ginger. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Brush over salmon.

Place cookie sheet with glazed salmon on grill and cook 15-20 minutes until internal temperature reaches 130 F. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.