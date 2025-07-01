Wanted for alleged Farmingville petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in Farmingville last month.

The man pictured above allegedly stole items from Stop & Shop, located at 2350 N Ocean Ave., on June 23 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.