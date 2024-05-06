Police seek East Northport porch pirate

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a package from the porch of an East Northport home.

A man allegedly stole a package containing six iPhones, valued at approximately $6,000, from the porch of a home on Vernon Valley Road, on April 19 at approximately 10:45 a.m. The man fled the scene in a black BMW.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.