Austin Williams hosts second annual spring clothing swap for Earth Day

1 of 5

Austin Williams, an award-winning full-service advertising agency, celebrated Earth Day in style by hosting its second annual, building-wide Spring Clothing Swap at AW’s headquarters at 80 Arkay Drive on April 18.

“The fast fashion industry produces over 92 million tons of textile waste every year, causing detrimental damage to our environment,” said Eva LaMere, president of Austin Williams. “What better way to decrease textile waste and raise awareness for sustainable practices than by creating our own thrift store – right here in our office building? Plus, it’s a fun way to build community and get everyone involved.”

Employees of Austin Williams and fellow corporations located at 80 Arkay Drive were encouraged to bring gently used clothing that needed a new home. Then, members of Austin Williams’ Culture Committee “set up shop,” creating a clothing display in the building’s café, where employees came to shop and find some new pieces for their wardrobes.

After the swap, all remaining clothes were donated to Long Island Lending A Helping Hand (LILAHH), a food pantry and community center serving low-income and food-insecure neighbors in Rocky Point.

“This is our second consecutive year hosting the Clothing Swap, and we are thrilled that so many people were willing to donate their clothes and show their dedication to protecting our environment,” said Victoria Hilton and Courtney Stuber, senior digital analyst and digital data analyst at Austin Williams and both co-creators of the swap. “This year, we saved more than 200 items of clothing and donated 10 bags of gently used clothing to fellow Long Islanders in need, which is a huge accomplishment not only for Austin Williams but for our entire building!”

— Photos courtesy of Austin Williams

About Austin Williams

Austin Williams is a full-service advertising, marketing, digital, and public relations firm that creates ideas that inspire action for clients in the healthcare, higher education, financial services, and professional services industries. Certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the State of New York, the Long Island-based firm was founded in 1992 and was named one of the 100 fastest-growing agencies in the nation. In 2023, it was listed as “Best Advertising Agency” by Long Island Business News in their “Reader Ranking Awards,” and in 2020 was named a Newsday “Top Places to Work.”