Head of the Harbor race raises $40k for Ronald McDonald House

More than 400 runners and walkers took part in the St. James Certified 5 Mile Challenge and 5K Fun Run, hosted by Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, raising $40,000 for the new Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook Hospital.

“We are so grateful to all the Long Islanders – runners, walkers and families – that came out to support our work to build the first Ronald McDonald House in Suffolk County,” said Cynthia Lippe, Chair of the Committee for the Stony Brook house. “This has been a labor of love for many years – and we are near the finish line, just like in a race.”

Among the runners was Wendy Lau, of Northport, whose family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while her son Tolby received treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

“Running eased the reality of my son’s AML diagnosis in April of 2014. It’s been exactly 10 years. He is well and experiencing the life of a healthy 13 year old,” said Wendy. “I run in celebration, in thanks, in remembrance and for joy.”

The new Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook Children’s is set to break ground on April 30, 2024. This will be the first Ronald McDonald House located in Suffolk County, and only the second on Long Island. The other Ronald McDonald House is in New Hyde Park in Nassau County, located adjacent to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro

Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro (RMHC NYM) provides free lodging, meals, and emotional support to keep families seeking medical treatment for their sick children near the care they need and the families they love.